New Issue- Pshypo prices dual tranche deal

Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer

Hypothekarinstitute (Pshypo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 238 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 16, 2023

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 102.519

Reoffer price 102.169

Yield 1.24 pct

Spread 3.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 435 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Temporary ISIN CH0237649923

ISIN CH0228622384

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 3, 2044

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 102.513

Reoffer price 102.063

Yield 2.033 pct

Spread 11.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0237649964

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

