New Issue- Pshypo prices dual tranche deal

Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer
Hypothekarinstitute (Pshypo)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 238 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 16, 2023
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 102.519
Reoffer price 102.169
Yield 1.24 pct
Spread 3.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 435 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
Temporary ISIN CH0237649923
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 3, 2044
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 102.513
Reoffer price 102.063
Yield 2.033 pct
Spread 11.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common terms
Payment Date March 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
