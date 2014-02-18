New Issue- DKB prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Kreditbank (DKB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 25, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.307

Reoffer yield 1.48 pct

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 45.9bp

over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date February 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Commerzbank, HSBC, UniCredit & WGZ BANK

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000DKB0291

