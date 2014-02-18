FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KBC Bank prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
February 18, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- KBC Bank prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KBC Bank NV

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 25, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.391

Reoffer price 99.391

Yield 1.126 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 44.8bp

Over the OBL 168

Payment Date February 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ, ING, KBC & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN BE0002462373

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
