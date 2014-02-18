New Issue- Goldman Sachs prices 175 mln sfr 2019 bond

Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 11, 2019
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.426
Reoffer price 99.976
Yield 1.255 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
