New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln euros to 2019 bond

Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 15, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 101.237
Reoffer price 101.237
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Citi, Morgan Stanley & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion euro
When fungible
