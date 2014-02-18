FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln euros to 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
February 18, 2014 / 4:12 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln euros to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 101.237

Reoffer price 101.237

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Citi, Morgan Stanley & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN LU0953782009

