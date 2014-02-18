New Issue-Nordea Hypotek prices 600 mln SEK 2019 FRN

Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced tuesday.
Borrower Nordea Hypotek AB
Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 26, 2019
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 31bp
Payment Date February 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)