New Issue-Nordea Hypotek prices 600 mln SEK 2019 FRN

Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced tuesday.

Borrower Nordea Hypotek AB

Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 26, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 31bp

Payment Date February 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN SE0005757945

