FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Schwyzer prices 200 mln SFR 2020 bond
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 19, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Schwyzer prices 200 mln SFR 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Schwyzer Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 12, 2020

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.778

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0237650814

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.