New Issue-Schwyzer prices 200 mln SFR 2020 bond

Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Schwyzer Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 12, 2020

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.778

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0237650814

