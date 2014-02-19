New Issue-Schwyzer prices 200 mln SFR 2020 bond

Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Schwyzer Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 12, 2020
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.778
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
