New Issue-KfW Adds A$150 mln to 2024 bond

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date March 19, 2024

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 101.339

Reoffer price 101.339

Reoffer yield 4.83 pct

Spread 69.25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.75 pct Due 2024 ACGB

Payment Date February 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1 (min 500)

Governing Law NSW

Notes Launched under KfW’s Domestic dollar MTN programme

The issue size will total A$850 million when fungible

ISIN AU0000KFWHX0

