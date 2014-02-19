FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
February 19, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-KfW Adds A$150 mln to 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date March 19, 2024

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 101.339

Reoffer price 101.339

Reoffer yield 4.83 pct

Spread 69.25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.75 pct Due 2024 ACGB

Payment Date February 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1 (min 500)

Governing Law NSW

Notes Launched under KfW’s Domestic dollar MTN programme

The issue size will total A$850 million when fungible

ISIN AU0000KFWHX0

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Source provided by International Insider

