New Issue- Wing Tai prices SG$100 mln 2024 bond

Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Wing Tai Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount SG$100 million

Maturity Date February 28, 2024

Coupon 4.7 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.7 pct

Spread 202.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SOR

Payment Date February 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)