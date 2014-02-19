Bumi Armada wins $381 mln FPSO contract extension in Nigeria

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian oil field services firm Bumi Armada Bhd said it has secured $381 million worth of contract extensions for its floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in the Oyo field located offshore Nigeria.

Bumi Armada said its subsidiaries signed two contracts with Oceanic Consultants Nigeria to continue chartering the FPSO and providing operational and maintenance services for the vessel.

Oceanic Consultants Nigeria will provide the FPSO and the related services to the CAMAC Energy Inc, operator of the Oyo field.

The contracts run for seven years from January 1 2014 with an option to extend at a cost of $108 million, Bumi Armada said.

The Bumi Armada FPSO has been deployed to work at the Oyo field since 2008 under contracts with previous operator Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd which ended in December.