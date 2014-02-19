FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
February 19, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-KfW adds 35 mln Turkish lira to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 35 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date January 16, 2017

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 88.838

Reoffer price 87.6505

Yield 10.135 pct

Payment Date February 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling and 0.1875 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 245 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0875628165

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
