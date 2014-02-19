New Issue- Veneto Banca adds 150 mln euros to 2017 bond

Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Veneto Banca SCPA

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2017

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 101.341

Yield 3.503 pct

Spread 295 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Natixis, Nomura, IMI & Deutsche Bank

Ratings BB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1016053537

