New Issue- Veneto Banca adds 150 mln euros to 2017 bond

Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Veneto Banca SCPA
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2017
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 101.341
Yield 3.503 pct
Spread 295 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Natixis, Nomura, IMI & Deutsche Bank
Ratings BB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)