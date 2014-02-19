New Issue-Scania prices 300 mln euro 2015 FRN

Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Scania CV AB

Guarantor Scania AB

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date November 26, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 27bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 27bp

Payment Date February 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBS & SEB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1038784119

