New Issue- Unibail prices 750 mln euro 2024 bond

Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Unibail-Rodamco SE
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 26, 2024
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 98.723
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 100.8bp
Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR
Payment Date February 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, CMCIC,
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, JPMorgan,
Ratings A (S&P) & A+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
