New Issue- Unibail prices 750 mln euro 2024 bond

Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Unibail-Rodamco SE

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 26, 2024

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 98.723

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 100.8bp

Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

Payment Date February 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, CMCIC,

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, JPMorgan,

RBS & UBS

Ratings A (S&P) & A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1038708522

