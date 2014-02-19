New Issue- BCP prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banco Comercial Portugues SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 27, 2017
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 99.868
Reoffer price 99.868
Yield 3.422 pct
Spread 285 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 321.8bp
Over the 0.75 pct 2017 OBL
Payment Date February 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs International,
J.P. Morgan, Millennium bcp and Morgan Stanley
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)