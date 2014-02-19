FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BCP prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
February 19, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- BCP prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banco Comercial Portugues SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 27, 2017

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.868

Reoffer price 99.868

Yield 3.422 pct

Spread 285 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 321.8bp

Over the 0.75 pct 2017 OBL

Payment Date February 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs International,

J.P. Morgan, Millennium bcp and Morgan Stanley

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN PTBITIOM0057

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

