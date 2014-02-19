New Issue- Indian Railway prices $500 mln 2019 bond

Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date February 26, 2019

Coupon 3.917 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 245 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date February 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays, Deutsche Bank & RBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

