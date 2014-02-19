New Issue-KfW prices $4.0 bln 2017 bond

Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $4.0 billion

Maturity Date March 17, 2017

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.837

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 15.3bp

Over the 0.625 pct Due 2017 UST

Payment Date February 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Nomura & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.1 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)