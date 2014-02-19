FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Lansforsakringar prices 100 mln SEK 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
February 19, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Lansforsakringar prices 100 mln SEK 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 27, 2021

Coupon 3.268 pct

Payment Date February 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005676459

