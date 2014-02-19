New Issue- Lansforsakringar prices 100 mln SEK 2021 bond

Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 27, 2021
Coupon 3.268 pct
Payment Date February 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
