New Issue-Unilever prices 300 mln Renminbi 2017 bond

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Unilever NV
Guarantor Unilever Plc and Unilever United States
Issue Amount 300 million Renminbi
Maturity Date February 27, 2017
Coupon 2.95 Pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date February 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P)
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme
