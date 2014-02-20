FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BremerLB prices 50 mln euro 2021 FRN
February 20, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- BremerLB prices 50 mln euro 2021 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (BremerLB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date February 26, 2021

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 37bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 37bp

Payment Date February 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BremerLB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BRL9303

