CORRECTED-New Issue- Propertize NV prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond
#Corrections News
February 20, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue- Propertize NV prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrected Mid swaps from ‘Over’ to ‘Through’)

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Propertize BV

Guarantor State of the Netherlands

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Feb 27, 2017

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.828

Reoffer yield 0.558 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid swaps, equivalent to 34.4 basis points

over the OBL 162

Payment Date Feb 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse

and Rabobank

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux & Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS1039281255

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
