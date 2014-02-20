CORRECTED-New Issue- Propertize NV prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond

(Corrected Mid swaps from ‘Over’ to ‘Through’)
Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Propertize BV
Guarantor State of the Netherlands
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date Feb 27, 2017
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.828
Reoffer yield 0.558 pct
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid swaps, equivalent to 34.4 basis points
over the OBL 162
Payment Date Feb 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse
and Rabobank
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux & Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
