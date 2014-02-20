New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln rand to 2021 bond

Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million rand

Maturity Date March 31, 2021

Coupon 9.0 pct

Reoffer price 101.025

Yield 8.794 pct

Payment Date February 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 400 million rand

when fungible

ISIN XS0605996700

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)