New Issue- NWB adds $150 mln to 2018 FRN

Feb 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date February 14, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 23bp

Reoffer price 100.004

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 23bp

Payment Date February 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total $500 million

when fungible

144A ISIN US63983TAN54

Reg S XS1032537216

