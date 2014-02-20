FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 20, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- NWB adds $150 mln to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date February 14, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 23bp

Reoffer price 100.004

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 23bp

Payment Date February 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total $500 million

when fungible

144A ISIN US63983TAN54

Reg S XS1032537216

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

