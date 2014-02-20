New Issue- EAA prices $1.75 bln 2017 bond

Feb 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount $1.75 billion
Maturity Date February 27, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.862
Reoffer yield 1.047 pct
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 34bp
Over the CT3
Payment Date February 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofAML, CITI, Daiwa
& Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
