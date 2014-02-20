FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EAA prices $1.75 bln 2017 bond
February 20, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- EAA prices $1.75 bln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount $1.75 billion

Maturity Date February 27, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.862

Reoffer yield 1.047 pct

Spread 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 34bp

Over the CT3

Payment Date February 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofAML, CITI, Daiwa

& Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1039219883

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

