Capital allocation for Indian lenders in budget is credit negative-Moody's

MUMBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - India’s allocation of 112 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) for capital injection into state-run banks is credit negative as it is much smaller than estimated requirements, Moody’s Investors Service said.

The rating agency, in a report dated Thursday, said it estimates lenders would need 250-360 billion rupees to meet a minimum Tier 1 ratio of 8 percent in the fiscal year ending March 2015.

“Indian public-sector banks’ need for significant external capital is a result of an increase in non-performing loans (NPLs) owing to the country’s slowing economy and infrastructure bottlenecks, and profitability that is insufficient for internal capital generation to fund loan growth,” it said.

Last Monday, India’s government unveiled its interim budget for the fiscal year starting in April, allocating 112 billion rupees for capital injection into public-sector banks. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)