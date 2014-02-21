New Issue-Lansforsakringar adds 50 mln SEK to 2019 bond

Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB

Issue Amount 50 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 22, 2019

Coupon 2.75 pct

Payment Date February 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholom

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MYN programme

The issue size will total 250 million Swedish crown

When fungible

ISIN SE0005650991

