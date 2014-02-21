New Issue- BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2022 bond

Feb 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 28, 2022

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.37

Reoffer price 99.37

Yield 1.958 pct

Payment Date February 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000BLB2QF2

