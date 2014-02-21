New Issue- Casino prices 900 mln euro 2024 bond

Feb 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Casino Guichard Perrachon SA

Issue Amount 900 million euro

Maturity Date March 7, 2024

Coupon 3.248 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.248 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 158bp

Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

Payment Date March 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, CITI, HSBC,

ING, Mitsubishi & Natixis

Ratings BBB- (S&P) & BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011765825

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)