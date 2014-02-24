CORRECTED-New Issue-BP prices a Dual Tranche Deal

(Corrected Payment Date to February 28, 2014 under common terms from February 28, 2020)

Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Monday.

Borrower BP Capital Markets

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 Million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 28, 2020

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 101.0740

Reoffer price 100.2990

Yield 0.952 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 50.8 basis points

Over the Govt

Ratings A2(Moody‘s)

ISIN CH0238053091

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 200 Million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 28, 2024

Coupon 1.750 pct

Issue price 101.0190

Reoffer price 100.3190

Yield 1.715 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 75.2 basis points

Over the Govt

Ratings A2(Moody‘s)

ISIN CH0238053125

****

Common Terms

Guarantor BP PLC

Payment Date February 28, 2014 (Corrected)

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

