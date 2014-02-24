New Issue-LBBW prices 500 mln euro 2015 bond

Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg (LBBW)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 3, 2015

Coupon 0.2 pct

Issue price 99.955

Reoffer price 99.955

Yield 0.236 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 3, 2014, equivalent to 14.5 basis points

Over the March 2015 0.25 pct BKO

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, LBBW, Natixis and Unicredit

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s) and AAA (Fitch)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000LB0WJ60

