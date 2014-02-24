New Issue-LBBW prices 500 mln euro 2015 bond

Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg (LBBW)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 3, 2015
Coupon 0.2 pct
Issue price 99.955
Reoffer price 99.955
Yield 0.236 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps
Payment Date March 3, 2014, equivalent to 14.5 basis points
Over the March 2015 0.25 pct BKO
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, LBBW, Natixis and Unicredit
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s) and AAA (Fitch)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
