New Issue-Pohjola Bank prices a Dual Tranche Deal
#Intel
February 24, 2014 / 3:32 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Pohjola Bank prices a Dual Tranche Deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Dual Tranche priced on Monday.

Borrower Pohjola Pankki OYJ (Pohjola Bank)

****

Tranche 1

Maturity Date March 3, 2017

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 35bp

Issue price 99.97

Reoffer price 99.97

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 36bp

ISIN XS1040272459

****

Tranche 2

Maturity Date March 3, 2021

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.97

Reoffer price 99.97

Yield 2.098 pct

Spread 67 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 2.5 pct 2021 DBR+106.1bp

ISIN XS1040272533

****

Common Terms

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Payment Date March 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, Barclays, JP Morgan and Pohjola

Ratings Aa3(Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
