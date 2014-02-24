New Issue-NWB prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Feb 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 5, 2018
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 99.663
Reoffer price 99.663
Yield 0.836 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date March 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Netherlands
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)