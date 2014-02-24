FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-NWB prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 24, 2014 / 3:57 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-NWB prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 5, 2018

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.663

Reoffer price 99.663

Yield 0.836 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1040151315

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.