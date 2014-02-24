New Issue-UNEDIC adds 150 mln euro to 2018 bond

Feb 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increasedon Monday.
Borrower UNEDIC
Guarantor France
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date June 1, 2018
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 105.118
Reoffer price 105.118
Yield 0.891 pct
Spread 2.5 pct
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date March 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Uni
Ratings Aa1(Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 1.55 billion euro when fungible
