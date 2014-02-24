FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-UNEDIC adds 150 mln euro to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
February 24, 2014 / 4:42 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-UNEDIC adds 150 mln euro to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increasedon Monday.

Borrower UNEDIC

Guarantor France

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date June 1, 2018

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 105.118

Reoffer price 105.118

Yield 0.891 pct

Spread 2.5 pct

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Uni

Ratings Aa1(Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 1.55 billion euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011767615

