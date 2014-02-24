New Issue-UNEDIC adds 150 mln euro to 2018 bond

Feb 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increasedon Monday.

Borrower UNEDIC

Guarantor France

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date June 1, 2018

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 105.118

Reoffer price 105.118

Yield 0.891 pct

Spread 2.5 pct

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Uni

Ratings Aa1(Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 1.55 billion euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011767615

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)