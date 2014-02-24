New Issue-Philip Morris prices a Dual Tranche Deal

Feb 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Philip Morris International

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Maturity Date March 3, 2026

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 98.983

Reoffer price 98.983

Yield 2.977 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS1040105980

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 3, 2021

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 98.729

Reoffer price 98.729

Yield 2.072 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

ISIN XS1040104231

****

Common Terms

Payment Date March 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas & Goldman Sachs

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

