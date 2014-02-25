New Issue-Vasakronan prices 100 mln SEK 2019 FRN

Feb 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 28, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 67bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 67bp

Payment Date February 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005794542

