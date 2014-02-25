New Issue- ESM prices 6.0 bln euro 2021 bond

Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

Issue Amount 6.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 4, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.083

Yield 1.514 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, over the 46.1bp

over the January 2021 DBR

Payment Date March 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs International

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

