New Issue- ESM prices 6.0 bln euro 2021 bond

Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
Issue Amount 6.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 4, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.083
Yield 1.514 pct
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, over the 46.1bp
over the January 2021 DBR
Payment Date March 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs International
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)