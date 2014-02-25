FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ESM prices 6.0 bln euro 2021 bond
February 25, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- ESM prices 6.0 bln euro 2021 bond

Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

Issue Amount 6.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 4, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.083

Yield 1.514 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, over the 46.1bp

over the January 2021 DBR

Payment Date March 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs International

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

