New Issue-Vasakronan prices 500 mln SEK 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
February 25, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Vasakronan prices 500 mln SEK 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 4, 2016

Coupon 1.4 pct

Payment Date March 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005794914

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

