New Issue-DO&CO prices 150 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
February 25, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-DO&CO prices 150 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower DO & CO

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date March 4, 2021

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.229

Reoffer price 99.229

Yield 3.25 pct

Payment Date March 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ERSTE, RBI & Unicredit

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law Austrian

ISIN AT0000A15HF7

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

