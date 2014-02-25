New Issue-DO&CO prices 150 mln euro 2021 bond

Feb 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower DO & CO
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date March 4, 2021
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.229
Reoffer price 99.229
Yield 3.25 pct
Payment Date March 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ERSTE, RBI & Unicredit
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law Austrian
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)