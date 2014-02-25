New Issue- Lansforsakringar prices 200 mln SEK 2023 bond

Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Hypotek AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 13, 2023
Coupon 3.10 pct
Payment Date March 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
