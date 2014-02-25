New Issue- EIB adds 750 mln stg to 2018 FRN

Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date May 25, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp
Reoffer price 100.417
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 15bp
Payment Date March 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBS
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.650 billion sterling
when fungible
