New Issue- EIB adds 750 mln stg to 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
February 25, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 750 mln stg to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date May 25, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp

Reoffer price 100.417

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 15bp

Payment Date March 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBS

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.650 billion sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0894488591

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
