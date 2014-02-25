New Issue- ABN AMRO prices A$175 mln 2021 bond

Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV
Issue Amount A$175 million
Maturity Date March 17, 2021
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 99.40
Reoffer price 99.40
Yield 5.355 pct
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law Dutch
