New Issue-Renault prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Renault
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 5, 2021
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.653
Yield 3.181 pct
Spread 175 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 214bp
Over the 2.5 pct Jan 2021 DBR
Payment Date March 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, HSBC and Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s) & BB+(S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
