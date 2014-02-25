New Issue- BP Capital prices dual tranche deal

Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BP Capital Markets PLC

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 28, 2021

Coupon 2.177 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 105.3bp

over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR

ISIN XS1040506112

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 27, 2026

Coupon 2.972 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 130.8bp

over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

ISIN XS1040506898

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date February 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC,

Lloyds, Mitsubishi & Santander GBM

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

