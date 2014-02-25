FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ABN Amro prices 500 mln euro 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
February 25, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-ABN Amro prices 500 mln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ABN Amro Bank

Issue Amount 500 Million euro

Maturity Date March 6, 2019

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 80bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 80bp

Payment Date March 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Goldman Sachs

Ratings A2(Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
