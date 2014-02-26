New Issue-Bharat Petroleum prices 175 mln SFR 2019 bond

Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 20, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 100.523

Reoffer price 100.073

Yield 2.988 pct

Spread 235 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, RBS & UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law SIX

ISIN CH0234487392

