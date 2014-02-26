New Issue-Bharat Petroleum prices 175 mln SFR 2019 bond

Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 20, 2019
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 100.523
Reoffer price 100.073
Yield 2.988 pct
Spread 235 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, RBS & UBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law SIX
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)