New Issue-HELLA KGaA prices 300 mln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-HELLA KGaA prices 300 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 7, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.716

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Over the 0.5 pct April 2017 OBL

Payment Date March 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Danske Bank and Deutsche bank

Ratings Baa2(Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1040041649

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
