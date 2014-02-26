New Issue- Bendigo and Adelaide prices 125 mln sfr 2019 bond

Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited

Issue Amount 125 million swiss francs

Maturity Date March 25, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.415

Reoffer price 99.94

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0234487400

