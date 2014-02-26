FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Bendigo and Adelaide prices 125 mln sfr 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Bendigo and Adelaide prices 125 mln sfr 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited

Issue Amount 125 million swiss francs

Maturity Date March 25, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.415

Reoffer price 99.94

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0234487400

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

