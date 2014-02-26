FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Far East prices $400 mln 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Far East prices $400 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Far East Horizon

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date March 6, 2017

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.931

Yield 4.65 pct

Spread 395 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the CT3

Payment Date March 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC and CITI

Ratings BBB(S&P),

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
