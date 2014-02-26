FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB prices 300 mln rand 2018 bond
February 26, 2014 / 2:47 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- EIB prices 300 mln rand 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date March 12, 2018

Coupon 7.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.173

Payment Date March 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets, BNP paribas, Citibank, Danske Bank,

Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nordea Bank Helsinki,

TD Securities & ZKB Zurich

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (0.225 pct (m&u) and 1.4 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1041094118

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
