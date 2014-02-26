FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB prices $5.0 bln 2017 bond
February 26, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- EIB prices $5.0 bln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $5.0 billion

Maturity Date April 18, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.896

Spread 21.95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct February 2017 UST

Payment Date March 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, BofAML,

Credit Suisse, JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 10 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s SEC-Registered DIP programme

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
