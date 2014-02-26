New Issue- EIB prices $5.0 bln 2017 bond

Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $5.0 billion

Maturity Date April 18, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.896

Spread 21.95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct February 2017 UST

Payment Date March 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, BofAML,

Credit Suisse, JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 10 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s SEC-Registered DIP programme

